Air Force to give search and rescue training to civilians who aided in C-130 crash

The Philippine Air Force will give formal search and rescue training to civilians who helped save some soldiers in the C-130 crash on July 4. Tactical Operations Wing Western Mindanao

MANILA - The Philippine Air Force said Sunday it would give formal search and rescue training to civilians who helped save several soldiers in the C-130 crash in Sulu last week.

The training aims to show gratitude to the civilians who risked their lives just to save soldiers in the ill-fated C-130, said PAF Commanding General Lt. Gen. Allen Paredes.

Once the civilians complete their training they will become part of the Philippine Air Force 505th Search and Rescue Auxiliaries, said Colonel Dennis Estrella, commander of Tactical Operations Wing Western Mindanao. They will be given Basic Rescuer uniform and equipment with the help of the local disaster office.

The “Tausug heroes” can also use their knowledge once their communities need help in search and rescue, according to Estrella.

Estrella personally visited the “Tausug Heroes” in Jolo to give recognition for their heroic act in saving the lives of some soldiers amid the danger on behalf of the entire Philippine Air Force.

The military plane crash left 52 people dead, including 49 soldiers and 3 civilians.

Paredes assured that PAF would extend assistance to the families of the 3 civilians who were killed during the C-130 crash. It would also help the victims in their medication, he added.

PAF would also give financial assistance to the two families who lost their homes due to the incident, Estrella said.

--Report from Leizel Lacastesantos