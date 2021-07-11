AFP identifies 8 more bodies from C-130 crash; total identified victims now at 28

MANILA - The Armed Forces of the Philippines on Sunday said it has identified 8 more cadavers from the ill-fated C-130 military plane that crashed in Sulu last week.

This brings the total of identified victims to 28.

Added to the list of identified military personnel were:

PFC Carlos D Dapanas Jr PA

PFC Keth Kane S Alegarme PA

PFC Marchi E Bonzales PA

PFC Philip Dante T Camilosa PA

Cpl Jay-ar V Obenita PA

Pvt Archie S Barba PA

Pvt Carlos Jhun C Paragua Jr PA

TSg Nelson B Hadjiri PA

AFP said the families of the recently identified soldiers have already been informed. Air and land transportation are also being arranged to bring their bodies back to their families.

"The AFP shall continue its utmost efforts in identifying the remaining cadavers. We will continue to coordinate with the PNP SOCO in order to ensure that they are promptly returned to their loved ones," AFP said.

As of Sunday, 53 were confirmed to have died in the crash, of which , 50 were military personnel, and 3 were civilians who were killed when the plane hit the ground.

The C-130 plane that crashed in Sulu on July 4 was a refurbished plane acquired from the US that was turned over to the Philippines in January.

