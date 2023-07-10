MANILA — Former National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) detainee Jose Adrian “Jad” Dera is now in a Muntinlupa jail, following the issuance of a commitment order from a Muntinlupa court, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said Monday.

“Jad Dera is already in Muntinlupa with a commitment order. Why he stayed in the NBI is beyond me… But we will get into the bottom of that,” Remulla said in a press conference.

Dera, who is a co-accused in a drug case against former Senator Leila de Lima, was caught last month returning to the NBI after dining out at a hotel in Makati.

He and the 6 NBI security personnel with him are facing complaints before the Justice department.

“Yung nangyari kay Dera, isang malaking…Mabuti nga’t nangyari yan kasi may natuklasan kami na mga gawain ni Dera sa loob na kung saan naimpluwensiyahan niya yung ibang mga imbestigasyon ng mga taong nakakulong doon sa loob ng NBI detention. Siya ang nagmimistulang mayor ng mga nakakulong doon,” he said.

Asked to substantiate his claim, Remulla qualified his statement by saying: “Marahil may mga naimpluwensyahan na pangyayari sa loob na amin pang pinag-aaralan.”

He however did not name which investigations were affected or how exactly Dera influenced them.

“Lahat ng posibilidad tinitingnan natin,” he said.

“Pag mayor ka dyan, ikaw ang hari dyan. Yan ang natural na takbo ng pamumuhay sa loob ng mga piitan sa ating republika. Ganun ho. Meron pong nag-aaspire dyan na maging mayor,” he added.

The Justice chief said they are still probing how far Dera’s influence supposedly went.

“Inaalam pa namin. Kasi nga dapat yung puno’t dulo nito alam natin kung ano talaga. Kung siya ba talaga ang naging mitsa o siya ba ay nakatulong lang o ano ba ang kanyang naging papel? Pero may mga nagsasabi na marahil isa siya sa mga naka-impluwensya sa mga nangyayari sa loob,” he explained.

ABS-CBN News has sought the side of Dera’s lawyer.

