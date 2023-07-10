Mayor Gatchalian bans Pogos from Valenzuela keep its 'good image'

Operatives of PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group process seized computers and cellphones used for alleged illegal Philippine offshore gaming operator in Almanza Uno in Las Piñas City on June 27, 2023. At least 1,000 workers were rescued after a “Warrant to Search, Seize and Examine Computer Data” was executed in relation with the Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act and Cybercrime Prevention Act by the PNP ACG and the National Capital Region Police Office.

MANILA — Valenzuela City Mayor Wes Gatchalian has disallowed the operations of Philippine offshore gaming operators, citing the "moral and social impact" arising from online gambling.

Speaking to ANC Monday, he also raised concern that Pogos are often associated with various crimes.

"I don't know how much if ever I allow Pogo, how much contribution it will make to the city but I don't want to take the risk already of the moral and social consequences," he told "Headstart".

"I don't want to taint the good image that Valenzuela is known for the past decades," he added.

Gatchalian said he would rather be focused on increasing the city's locally sourced revenues.

He said the city is home to 15,000 industries, such as warehousing, manufacturing and packaging.

"'Pag Pogo, kasama na diyan ang money laundering, prostitution, human trafficking, all of those," the mayor said.

The city has never had a Pogo establishment but has operators on small town lottery, online bingo and other e-games.

But Gatchalian said he has also suspended new applications of these betting games as part of the city's crackdown against grassroots gambling.

"If we don't control it now, [it] will become uncontrollable," he said.