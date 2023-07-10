Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts Eastern Samar

Phivolcs image

MANILA - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Eastern Samar Monday evening, Phivolcs said.

The tectonic tremor occurred 7 kilometers northeast of Llorente town at 9:01 p.m. with a depth of 56 kilometers.

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong) was felt in Borongan City.

Instrumental intensities were also experienced in the following areas:

Intensity V - Borongan

Intensity IV - Dulag, Leyte; Gandara, Samar

Intensity III - Basey and Marabut, Samar; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Villaba, Mahaplag, City of Ormoc, Calubian, and Carigara, Leyte; Rosario, Northern Samar

Intensity I - Albuera, Leyte; Villareal, Samar

Philvolcs said it is not expecting any damages from the said tremor, but aftershocks are expected.

