Magnitude 5.2 quake jolts Eastern Samar

Posted at Jul 10 2023 10:23 PM

MANILA - A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck Eastern Samar Monday evening, Phivolcs said.

The tectonic tremor occurred 7 kilometers northeast of Llorente town at 9:01 p.m. with a depth of 56 kilometers.

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong) was felt in Borongan City. 

Instrumental intensities were also experienced in the following areas:

  • Intensity V - Borongan
  • Intensity IV - Dulag, Leyte; Gandara, Samar
  • Intensity III - Basey and Marabut, Samar; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte
  • Intensity II - Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Villaba, Mahaplag, City of Ormoc, Calubian, and Carigara, Leyte; Rosario, Northern Samar
  • Intensity I - Albuera, Leyte; Villareal, Samar

Philvolcs said it is not expecting any damages from the said tremor, but aftershocks are expected. 

