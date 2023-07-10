Magnitude 5 quake jolts Eastern Samar

Phivolcs image

MANILA (UPDATED)- A magnitude 5.0 earthquake struck Eastern Samar Monday evening, Phivolcs said.

It was initially recorded at magnitude 5.2 before Phivolcs revised the figure.

The tectonic tremor occurred 7 kilometers northeast of Llorente town at 9:01 p.m. at a depth of 32 kilometers.

Intensity V (Strong) was felt in Balangkayan, Hernani, and Llorente, Eastern Samar.

Intensity IV (Moderately Strong) was felt in Borongan City, General Macarthur, Lawaan, Maydolong, Salcedo; Dulag, Palo, Tanauan, and Tolosa, Leyte; Tacloban City; and Marabut Samar.

Intensity III (Weak) was recorded in Can-Avid, Guiuan, Sulat, and Taft, Eastern Samar; Abuyog, Alangalang, Babatngon, Burauen, Dagami, Mayorga, Pastrana, Santa Fe, and Tabontabon, Leyte;

Basey, Calbiga, City of Catbalogan, Motiong, Pinabacdao, and Santa Rita, Samar.

Intensity II (Slightly Felt) was logged in Arteche, Dolores, Oras, and San Policarpo, Eastern Samar; Barugo, City of Baybay, Capoocan, Carigara, Jaro, Leyte, and San Miguel, Leyte.

Instrumental intensities were also experienced in the following areas:

Intensity V - City of Borongan, Eastern Samar

Intensity IV - Dulag, Leyte; Gandara, Samar

Intensity III - Basey, City of Catbalogan, and Marabut, Samar; Hinunangan, Southern Leyte

Intensity II - Can-Avid, Eastern Samar; Burauen, Calubian, Carigara, Hilongos, and Mahaplag, Leyte; Ormoc Cuty; Rosario, Northern Samar

Intensity I - Albuera, City of Baybay, and Kananga, Leyte; Villareal, Samar

Philvolcs said it is not expecting any damages from the said tremor, but aftershocks are expected.

