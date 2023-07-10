Presidential Communications Office/Facebook

MANILA — Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon was sworn in on Monday as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s new adviser on poverty alleviation.

Pictures posted by Gadon on Monday showed him taking his oath and shaking hands with Marcos at Malacañang Palace in Manila.

Members of Gadon's family were also present.

“Maraming salamat, President Bongbong Marcos,” Gadon said in a Facebook post.

Gadon's oath-taking rites came more than a week after he was unanimously disbarred by the Supreme Court for cursing and swearing at journalist Raissa Robles.

On June 28, the Supreme Court's 15 justices voted to strip Gadon of his credentials to practice law, as they deemed his actions to be "indisputably scandalous that it discredits the legal profession."

Gadon had been previously convicted by the SC and suspended from the practice of law for 3 months for using offensive and intemperate language.

But Gadon downplayed his disbarment, saying he felt the need to "silence" Robles who was allegedly spreading "lies" against Marcos during the run-up to the 2022 polls.

Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin also said Gadon would keep his post despite his disbarment, “as there are urgent matters that need to be done in the President's anti-poverty programs.”

“The President believes he will do a good job,” he added.

During the 2022 elections, Gadon ran for senator under Marcos' UniTeam ticket but lost.

—with a report from Raffy Cabristante, ABS-CBN News

