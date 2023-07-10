MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) has urged the state weather bureau PAGASA to complete its construction of planetariums in Visayas and Mindanao.

In its 2022 audit report on PAGASA, state auditors said the bureau should intensify the monitoring of its projects in Mactan, Cebu and El Salvador City, Misamis Oriental.

Similar to the planetarium in Manila, the planetariums in Visayas and Mindanao would have a dome ceiling as their main features, while also serving as a projection screen.

The Cebu project costs P29.967 million while the Misamis Oriental planetarium costs P35.053 million.

“Inquiry with concerned staff of the BAC (Bids and Awards Committee) revealed that delay in the construction of planetariums was due to late submission, review and approval of engineering plans, design, drawings and others necessary documents,” the auditors said.

The audit team also discovered that various planetarium equipment such as globes, office furniture and fixtures worth P15.878 million, have been delivered in 2019 and are still stored for more than three years.

While the audit team noted that PAGASA was not spared by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, construction works have remained relaxed since the lifting of lockdowns in 2021.

The two planetariums should have been completed in 2020 but contractors were given the extended completion date of March 31, 2023.

“The delay in the construction of planetarium buildings, along with the non-installation of corresponding PPE (property, plant and equipment), has prevented the immediate and optimum use of planetariums thus, defeating the purpose of providing the students, teachers and the general public the latest information and events through planetarium lectures/shows,” the audit team said.

The audit team also stressed that liquidated damages were not imposed on the contractors.

The auditors however stated in the report that PAGASA officials agreed to their recommendation requiring the chief of its infrastructure unit to intensify the monitoring of the projects and closely coordinate with the contractors to ensure the completion of the projects.

A copy of the report was received by the office of PAGASA Officer-in-Charge Esperanza Cayanan on June 9.