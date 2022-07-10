MANILA - Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo on Sunday denied it is distributing its food packs and relief goods through non government organizations (NGOs).

This, after boxes marked with the agency's logo were spotted in Angat Buhay NGO's photos of its relief operations.

In a Facebook post, Tulfo clarified that DSWD works directly with the local government units, and does not distribute their relief packs through NGOs.

"Hindi po namimigay ng mga food packs at iba pang relief items ang DSWD sa mga NGO para ipamigay sa mga tao dahil ito po ay labag sa batas," he wrote.

Some netizens had earlier accused Angat Buhay of taking credit for the relief operations after noticing DSWD-marked boxes in the photos the NGO posted Saturday.

But Tulfo said that based on their initial investigation, the food packs from DSWD and the relief goods from Angat Buhay were gathered in one warehouse, which is why the DSWD-marked boxes were included in the photos.

"Tila isinama daw ng lokal na pamahalaan ang donasyon ng Angat Buhay (nakasakay sa pick-up truck) sa mga food packs ng DSWD sa iisang warehouse ng LGU at kinuhaan ng litrato," Tulfo explained.

Angat Buhay said it was helping residents affected by floods in Banaue, Ifugao.

Angat Buhay NGO was launched by former Vice President Leni Robredo earlier this month.

The NGO aims to continue the programs started by the Office of the Vice President under Robredo.

RELATED VIDEO