President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. recounts his first week as the country's chief executive in his latest YouTube video posted on July 9, 2022. Bongbong Marcos/YouTube

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Saturday posted his first vlog entry as the country's chief executive, likening his first week in office to that of his father, former President Ferdinand E. Marcos Sr.

"Siguro parang pinapanood ko iyong aking ama noong siya'y pangulo at pinapanood ko siya na habang siya'y nagtratrabaho," Marcos said in a new video on his YouTube channel, recounting his first week as President since being inaugurated on June 30.

(It's like watching my father at work when he was still President.)

"Ganoon ang pakiramdam ko, sabi ko siguro 'yan yung nakikita, parang tinitignan ko noong aking ama ang nagpapatakbo ng mga meeting at nagpapa-oath taking," he said.

(That's what I felt. It felt like I was watching my father when he used to run meetings and oath-taking ceremonies.)

Last week, Marcos had his first Cabinet meeting. Among the topics discussed during the meeting, he said, were addressing skyrocketing oil prices, and strengthening food security.

"Napakahalaga ng booster shot lalo na ngayong tumataas na naman ang mga kaso [ng COVID-19] at ibabalik na natin iyong mga estudyante sa face-to-face [classes]," he said.

(Getting booster shots is important as our COVID-19 cases are rising again and our students are about to return to face-to-face classes.)

"Iyong pag-a-appoint naman ng ating mga magiging liderato sa bawat departamento at ahensya ay tuloy-tuloy rin. At siyempre, iyong pagtanggap sa mga courtesy calls ng mga bisita at ating matataas na pinuno galing iba't-ibang bansa," the president added.

(We also continue to appoint new leaders in government agencies. And of course, we are also doing courtesy calls with visitors and leaders from other countries.)

Last week, Marcos ordered the abolition of the President Anti-Corruption Commission and the office of the Cabinet Secretary in his first executive order as President.

He also contracted COVID-19 anew, but his lead physician said his condition has "greatly improved."

Marcos earlier said he would continue posting videos on his YouTube channel while sitting as President, so that the public may get updates about his activities "from the horse's mouth."

RELATED VIDEO: