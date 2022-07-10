Habagat, LPA to bring rainy weather across PH this week: PAGASA

MANILA - The combined effects of the southwest monsoon (habagat) and a low pressure area near Quezon will bring rainy weather across the country this week, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

In its weather advisory Sunday afternoon, PAGASA weather forecaster Obet Badrina said the agency is currently monitoring the LPA located 405 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon.

It is not likely to develop into a tropical cyclone, at least in the next two days. However, the combined effects of the LPA and the habagat will bring cloudy weather and scattered rains across Mimaropa and the Bicol region.

"Yan ay dahil sa pinagsamang epekto ng southwest monsoon, gayundin ng low pressure area," Badrina said, adding that Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon may also experience rainshowers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

(That is due to the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and the low pressure area.)

The Visayas region, as well as the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and BARMM will also experience cloudy weather with scattered rainshowers.

PAGASA is likewise monitoring another LPA outside the Philippine area of responsibility. It was last located 580 kilometers north northwest of Pag-asa Island in Palawan.

