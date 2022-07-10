MANILA — Agricultural damage and losses from the flash floods in Ifugao have reached P14.6 million, the Department of Agriculture said Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, DA said about 684 farmers and 198 hectares of agricultural areas were affected by the floods caused by the southwest monsoon or habagat, with an estimated 728 metric tons of production loss.

Commodities affected by the flash floods include rice and other high-value crops, including assorted vegetables, the DA said.

As of writing, the DA is assessing the damage and losses brought by the floods in the agri-fisheries sector, coordinating with local government units and disaster risk reduction and management (DRRM) offices, among others.

The agency said it would provide assistance to affected farmers and fishers, including rice, corn, and assorted vegetable seeds, as well as drugs for livestock and poultry.

Funds are also available from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PHIC) to compensate farmers, while a Quick Response Fund (QRF) has also been set aside for the rehabilitation of affected areas.

Ifugao was hit by floods and landslides following heavy rains on Thursday.

About 300 families were reportedly affected by the mudslides in Ifugao's Banaue town, with some 500 food packs earlier distributed there.

The local government of Banaue also placed the town under a state of calamity.

