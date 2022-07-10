After Abe assassination, AFP assures President, VP well-protected

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. raises the hand of Vice President Sara Duterte for a photo opportunity after the inauguration ceremony at the National Museum in Manila on June 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assured Sunday that former and current leaders of the country are well-protected, following the assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday.

AFP Spokesperson Col. Medel Aguilar said that the two security groups are in full force to ensure the safety of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte, namely: the Presidential Security Group (PSG) and the Vice Presidential Security and Protection Group (VPSPG).

"We have the PSG and the VPSPG to protect the President and the Vice President, respectively. In coordination with these units, we provide additional security coverages in places of their engagements," Aguilar said.

Aside from these units, additional security personnel are also deployed in places that both the President and Vice President visit.

Aguilar also noted that it is up to the PSG and VPSPG which security setups they will be using to further ensure the officials' safety.

"It is for the units I mentioned to determine force requirements for the security operations. They are led by competent officers," he said.

On Friday, Abe, known as Japan's longest serving prime minister, was shot and killed while delivering a campaign speech in the city of Nara, Japan.

—Report from Robert Mano

