Suspected Abu Sayyaf bandit killed, as military overruns terrorist lair in Sulu

Authorities overran a suspected Abu Sayyaf lair, killing one bandit in Bud Daho, Barangay Lumping Pigi Daho, Talipao town, Sulu on Friday.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan Jr., commander of Western Mindanao Command, said members of Joint Task Force Sulu had a confrontation with 20 suspected Abu Sayyaf bandits under ASG Sub-Leader Mundi Sawadjaan in Bud Daho.

Authorities recovered the remains of one unidentified bandit after the shootout.

The Task Force conducted an operation in the area after receiving reports that residents spotted tents made of laminated sacks.

Also seized from the area were 14 hammocks, eight ponchos, three pairs of boots, among others.

The slain terrorist was brought to Kuta Heneral Teodulfo Bautista Station Hospital for identification.

JTF Sulu has neutralized a total of 126 Abu Sayyaf members since January 2021, 19 of which were killed, 88 surrendered, and 19 were apprehended.

RELATED VIDEO