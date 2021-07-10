Eleazar orders formation of technical working group to study body-camera rules

Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief, Police General Guillermo Eleazar shows a unit of the body-worn camera (BWC) during its launch for police personnel held inside the Camp Crame in Quezon City on June 4, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA—Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the formation of a technical working group to review the body-worn camera guidelines by the Supreme Court, and streamline it with their existing police rules.

In a statement, Eleazar expressed his gratitude to the High Court for supporting them for the legal framework.

This, he said, would "operationalize" the PNP and strengthen its "human rights-based approach in the conduct of our operations."

"Sa panig ng PNP, tinitiyak namin na ang panuntunan na pinaghirapan at pinaglaanan ng mahabang oras ng ating mga mahistrado ay isa sa magiging instrumento upang maging normal ang konsepto ng transparency at accountability sa isip at sa gawa ng bawat miyembro ng kapulisan," the PNP chief was quoted as saying.

(On the PNP's side, we will make sure the guidelines that our justices spent long, hard hours crafting will be used to make transparency and accountability within our ranks common practice.)

Earlier, Eleazar said the use of body cameras would help prevent abuses both on the part of the police and the public.

In a 16-paged resolution dated June 29, the High Court said a law-enforcement personnel should have a body-worn camera and an alternative recording device when implementing arrest warrants.

Human rights lawyers have previously called on the Supreme Court to review the rules on the issuance and implementation of search warrants after simultaneous raids in Batangas, Cavite and Rizal ended up in the killing of 9 activists, so-called "Bloody Sunday."

