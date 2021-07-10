'Hindi bibitaw': PDP-Laban under Pacquiao to hold the line, says official

MANILA - The PDP-Laban leadership under party president Sen. Manny Pacquiao won't easily surrender the fight to maintain hold of the party, an official said Saturday.

This amid internal bickering which has led to the ouster of three party officials, including vice chair Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, who has been at odds with Pacquiao.

“Hindi naman po titigil ang PDP-Laban sa ilalim ng pamumuno din ni Sen. Pacquiao at sa gabay po ni Sen. Koko Pimental para ibigay ang laban sa kanila. Hindi po ganun,” said Pines Arcega, chair of PDP-Laban’s National Education Committee and National Executive Committee, said on TeleRadyo.

(The PDP-Laban under the leadership of Sen. Manny Pacquiao and with the guidance of Sen. Koko Pimentel, will not stop and would not just give this fight away.)

On Friday, PDP-Laban expelled Cusi, Deputy Secretary General Melvin Matibag and membership committee head Astra Naik for allegedly violating several provisions of the party’s constitution.

Matibag downplayed the development and said Cusi’s group would hold a National Assembly on July 17, which he said would be the day of reckoning.

Arcega said Cusi’s group is confident because President Rodrigo Duterte is behind them.

“Isang nakarating sa aming balita tatanggalin daw si Sen. Pacquiao bilang presidente o bilang kasapi. Pero ang isang pagtitipon na ilegal kahit saan mo dalhing usapin 'yan hindi po yan titindig,” she said in an interview on TeleRadyo on Saturday.

(The information that reached us says they will remove Sen. Pacquiao as president or member. But any gathering that is illegal won’t stand.)

Watch more on iWantTFC

The internal struggle within the party began earlier this year when the energy chief started asking PDP-Laban members to sign a manifesto urging President Duterte to run for vice president.

Some party members are also known to be pushing for the presidential bid of the president's daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. Pacquiao is known to be eyeing the presidency.

The rift escalated further when Cusi called for a party meeting in Cebu. Pacquiao had said that the gathering was illegal as it did not go through the proper approval process under the party’s by-laws.



These moves, Arcega said, are destroying the foundation of the party. She also believes that these actions are aimed at dividing the party.

“Malinaw naman, litaw naman po na ganun ang kanilang agenda. Ang sinasabi lang po natin, bigyan ng pagkakataon ang ibang mga kasapi at ang mismong organisasyon para makapagdesisyon ng maayos,” Arcega said.

(It’s clear that that’s their agenda. What we're saying here is that others, and most especially the party, should be given the chance to decide properly.)

Arcega also echoed Pimentel’s letter appealing to his partymates to just quietly leave the party.



“Kung sila naman desidido sa kanilang agenda, magagawa naman po nila 'yan nang wala sa partido. May iba silang agenda liban sa personal, gusto talaga nilang gibain, wasakin ng buong-buo 'yung partido na hindi naman po nila pinaghirapan,” she said.

(If they are decided on their agenda, they can still do that even if they are no longer with the party. They have other agenda aside from personal, they want to destroy the party that they did not help build.)

While saddened by what the party is going through, she still hopes that the problem would be resolved soon.

"Alam nating maraming umaasang mga kababayan natin para sa matinong pamumuno at pagbabago kaya hindi po tayo bibitiw sa gitna ng problemang ito," she said.

(We know that a lot of people are hoping for a good leader and want change that's why we're not giving up in the middle of this problem.)