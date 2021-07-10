Magnitude 6.2 quake jolts Davao Occidental: Phivolcs

Phivolcs

MANILA - A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck Davao Occidental on Saturday morning, state seismology bureau Phivolcs said.

Phivolcs said the tremor, recorded at 8:43 a.m., was located 368 kilometers east of Sarangani.

It had a depth of 41 kilometers and was tectonic in origin.

The tremor was not expected to cause damage, although aftershocks are probable.

The quake in Davao Occidental occurred at the same time as a magnitude 6.1 tremor was reported in Indonesia.

But Phivolcs said there is no tsunami threat after the earthquake struck Indonesia's Talaud Islands at 8:43 a.m.

“No destructive tsunami threat exists based on available data. This is for information purposes only and there is no tsunami threat to the Philippines from this earthquake,” Phivolcs said.

The quake occurred at a depth of 70 kilometers.

Phivolcs said in its advisory that the approximate distance of the quake in Indonesia from Manila is 1,419 kilometers.

