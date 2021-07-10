LOOK: NUJP, groups hold caravan remembering ABS-CBN's denied franchise bid

The National Union of Journalists (NUJP) and several cause-oriented groups held a caravan Saturday commemorating one year since a House of Representatives panel rejected ABS-CBN's franchise renewal bid.

Caravan ng mga miyembro ng NUJP nasa labas na ng ABS-CBN para makibahagi sa paggunita ng unang taon pagpatay sa prangkisa ng kumpanya. #IbalikAngABSCBN pic.twitter.com/JLRfo00nlk — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) July 10, 2021

Joining them were employees and former employees of the network affected by the shutdown of its free-to-air broadcast franchise.

The assembly conducted a rally in front of the House of Representatives where 70 congressmen voted to kill ABS-CBN's franchise bid one year ago.

Mga miyembro ng National Union of Journalists of the Philippines, nagrally sa harap ng House of Representatives para gunitain ang unang taon ng pagpatay sa prangkisa ng ABS-CBN. #IbalikAngABSCBN pic.twitter.com/a0d5Q2Tgh4 — Johnson L. Manabat (@JohnsonManabat) July 10, 2021

The caravan also visited the network's compound in Quezon City, where they held a program in front of the ABS-CBN Main Building.

