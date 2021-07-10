Home  >  News

LOOK: NUJP, groups hold caravan remembering ABS-CBN's denied franchise bid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 10 2021 09:12 PM

 

The National Union of Journalists (NUJP) and several cause-oriented groups held a caravan Saturday commemorating one year since a House of Representatives panel rejected ABS-CBN's franchise renewal bid.

Joining them were employees and former employees of the network affected by the shutdown of its free-to-air broadcast franchise. 

 

The assembly conducted a rally in front of the House of Representatives where 70 congressmen voted to kill ABS-CBN's franchise bid one year ago.

The caravan also visited the network's compound in Quezon City, where they held a program in front of the ABS-CBN Main Building.

