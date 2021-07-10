Safeguards set as gov't crafts unified validation system for vaccine cards - DICT

A traveler waits at the departure area of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 on May 31, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN news

MANILA - Safeguards are in place as the government starts creating a unified mechanism to verify vaccine cards across local government units, a Department of Information and Communications Technology official said.

In a public press briefing, DICT Undersecretary Manny Caintic said the information management system to be used in verifying COVID-19-vaccinated individuals is encrypted and “would not be easily falsified.”

"Hindi [siya] basta basta mape-peke, encrypted siya at madali lang po siya i-verify,” Caintic said.

(It cannot be easily falsified. It's encrypted and easy to verify.)

Information on vaccinated individuals will come from local government units, Caintic said.

Private companies who have done their own set of vaccinations for workers must submit their list to LGUs covering their vaccine sites.

They have already set a deadline for all LGUs to submit a list of all vaccinated people, he added.

"Hinihikayat natin ang LGUs na i-submit na ang kanilang line list sa lalong madaling panahon. Actually binigyan sila na dapat by the end of the month ay nai-submit na nila ang lahat ng mga listahan ng nabakunahan nila simula noong Enero,” Caintic said.

(We are encouraging LGUs to submit their line list as soon as possible. We gave them until the end of the month to submit the lists of vaccinated people since January.)

Once all LGUs submit their list, vaccine certificates may be issued and may be used for air travel, according to Caintic.

Courtesy of PTV

However, he reiterated that it’s still important for residents to keep their current vaccine cards, as this is evidence that their vaccination was recorded by their LGUs.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque said the DICT was working on a system to verify COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, as the pandemic task force gave LGUs the option to either retain their current travel policies or allow fully-vaccinated travelers to skip testing protocols as they enter domestic tourist spots.

The task force earlier allowed fully-vaccinated travelers to skip testing protocols across all LGUs, but some local officials raised concerns on system verification.