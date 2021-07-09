DFA warns foreign travelers vs entry exemption application scams

MANILA — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Friday warned foreigners in the country against individuals or groups of people offering entry exemption documents services in exchange for fees.

In an advisory, the DFA said it does not collect any fees from EED applicants, except for the visa fee paid to the issuing Philippine embassy or consulate abroad.

"An EED is free of charge to all qualified applicants duly endorsed by national government agencies. Foreign nationals and their sponsoring entities in the Philippines are advised to be wary of individuals, groups, establishments or companies that offer facilitation services or sponsorship letters for a fee for the issuance of EEDs," the foreign office said.

"The DFA disavows any connection with such entities and encourages those who have been approached or victimized by these scammers to report them to oca.visa@dfa.gov.ph."

The department said all requests for entry exemptions are vetted and endorsed by national government agencies and offices, "based on their assessment and evaluation of the urgency and necessity of travel to the Philippines prior to the issuance of an EED by the DFA."

"The DFA itself does not issue sponsorship or invitation letters," it said.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the EED was laid out by the Philippines' COVID-19 task force to allow entry of essential foreign travelers to the Philippines.

The DFA earlier warned the public against passport appointment scams in social media.

