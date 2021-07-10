The world is their playground

Children play outdoors at a neighborhood inside the Baseco compound in Tondo, Manila on Saturday, a day after the country’s COVID-19 task force partially lifted lockdown restrictions on children as young as 5 years old in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine and General Community Quarantine. Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire on Saturday said, however, that children still need adult supervision when outdoors to ensure they practice minimum health standards.