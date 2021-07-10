Bulk of recent COVAX-donated AstraZeneca shots to be used as 2nd dose, Galvez says

A sizable portion of the more than 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines that arrived on Friday will be allotted as a second dose for people who took their first shot in May and June.

Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr, head of the national task force against COVID-19, said 1.5 million doses will serve that end.

The 500,000 doses, on the other hand, will be deployed to regions with large populations who fall under priority groups A2 and A3.

“Our vaccine supply from COVAX will be utilized for our vulnerable sector, A1 (healthcare workers and their families), A2 (senior citizens), and A3 (persons with comorbidities), while prioritizing those vulnerable communities in different regions,” Galvez said in a statement.

As of July 8, 861,560 of the country’s 8,274,916 senior citizens have been fully vaccinated, while 2,632,861 have received their first dose.

Meanwhile, 3,184,933 out of the 7,085,183 individuals who fall under the A3 priority group have been inoculated with the first dose, while 1,039,710 have been fully vaccinated.

World Health Organization (WHO) representative to the Philippines Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe emphasized the need to inoculate those under A2 and A3 “to protect as many people as possible and save as many lives as possible.”

“This is an important supply right now as we are looking at how we can increase the protection and coverage among the A2 and A3 groups,” Abeyasinghe said.

“We are urging the government to use these vaccines to ensure that the A2 and A3 groups have received their full vaccination.”

Galvez said the latest AstraZeneca shipment will be deployed to areas throughout the country whose A2 and A3 priority sectors have not yet received their first dose.

He also thanked the WHO and GAVI for the continuous vaccine deliveries, especially during the “lean weeks” when there was a slippage in the shipment of government-procured doses.

The latest shipment of AstraZeneca vaccines is the COVAX facility’s sixth vaccine delivery to the country, and the fourth consisting of AstraZeneca doses.

The initial delivery of 525,600 AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in two batches in March, followed by 2,030,400 doses in May.

To date, the Philippines has received a total of 20,607,570 doses from different manufacturers.

More than 10.4 million doses were government-procured, 7 million doses were sourced from the COVAX facility, more than 2 million doses came from bilateral donations, while the rest were initial deliveries of LGU and private sector-procured doses.

Meanwhile, Abeyasinghe also confirmed the upcoming delivery of 3,024,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the “sharing agreement with the United States” and COVAX.

He said the delivery of the one-shot vaccine is expected to begin starting next week.

Galvez said the donated J&J vaccines will be deployed equitably among regions nationwide including the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, adding that all regions will receive at least 100,000 doses.

