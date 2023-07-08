Expect hot weather ahead in Metro Manila as weather bureau PAGASA forecast temperatures to reach 34 degrees Celsius this Sunday.

PAGASA weather forecaster Beni Estareja said Luzon will experience its hottest temperature from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

Temperatures in Baguio City will reach 18 to 23 degrees Celsius while temperatures in Tagaytay City will reach 23 degrees to 33 degrees

On the other hand, the intertropical convergence zone will bring rains in parts of Visayas and Mindanao including Caraga, Zamboanga Peninsula, Masbate and Sorsogon.

The weather bureau is not monitoring any storm or low pressure area near the Philippine area of responsibility.