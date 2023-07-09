Journalism great Amando Doronila, 95

Amando Doronila. Photo from Human Rights Violations Victims' Memorial Commission

Amando Doronila, lauded as one of the greats of Philippine journalism, passed away on Friday evening in Australia at the age of 95.

The veteran newsman and author succumbed to complications from pneumonia, his daughter Maria Lourdes Doronila said.

“Pappy loved life and lived it to its fullest,” the bereaved daughter said in a message.

She continued: "Our family is very privileged to have lived through their amazing and blessed life journey."

Beyond the notable byline, stood an exemplary family man.

“He has an incredible heart for us and his extended family— being the respected head of the Doronila clan,” his daughter said.

The love the multiple awarded journalist gave his kin, however, also reached his “chosen families.”

Tsai Chia Montegrande, an executive secretary at the Philippine Daily Inquirer, where Doronila was a long-time columnist, said he will always be her “second tatay.”

“Nasa Inquirer ako 23 years. 23 years ko rin siyang naging boss,” she said in a message. “He was. [sweet]. We were soo close talaga. To my Tatang Doro, Mr. Armando Doronila farewell for now. I will forever cherish our long talks over anything Thank you for all the learnings. Love you forever po.”

Maria Lourdes meanwhile attested her father indeed had “great compassion for people he meets.”

Pultizer-prize winning journalist Manny Mogato, on the other hand, said in a Facebook post that Doronila was “truly a class as a journalist.”

“I was awed by his sharp and incisive political analysis, following his daily columns and wondering if I could be as good as him someday. I did not measure up to his analytical prowess and flawless prose,” he wrote.

According to Mogato, Doronila also “coined the term “demarcosify,” pertaining to the late President Corazon Aquino’s efforts to “repudiate repressive policies and demilitarize the bureaucracy” of dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

“He had a strong passion and integrity for his profession as a journalist and had strong commitment to public service,” Maria Lourdes shared.

The family is currently arranging a Requiem mass on July 14, to coincide with the death anniversary of his beloved wife Lourdes Silverio Doronila.

Maria Lourdes also shared they are planning on bringing the ashes of the couple back to Dumangas, Iloilo next year.