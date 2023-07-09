ITCZ to bring rains in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao: PAGASA

Pedestrians navigate a busy intersection along EDSA in Quezon City during a sudden downpour on June 28, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — An Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) is expected to bring cloudy skies with isolated rains over parts of Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Sunday.

In its 24-hour weather forecast, PAGASA said parts of Palawan, Masbate, the Visayas islands and regions of Caraga, Northern Mindanao and Zamboanga Peninsula would experience cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms.

Metro Manila and the remaining parts of the country will experience cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms due to the ITCZ and localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to the rains and thunderstorms.

Meanwhile, in its outlook for the week, PAGASA said the country can expect a "mostly rainy week."

An ITCZ will prevail until the middle of the week while a weak low pressure area (LPA) will form on the country's eastern part, though the LPA has a "very low chance" of "developing into a bagyo," PAGASA said.

The weather agency said the ITCZ would dump rains in parts of Visayas and most of Mindanao on Monday and Tuesday, while the LPA would "bring scattered rains over northern and central Luzon on Tuesday."

It will be rainy over most of the country on Wednesday while rains will be focused on Luzon and Visayas on Thursday, PAGASA said.

In the coming weekend, Luzon and Visayas will experience monsoon rains, "especially [the] MIMAROPA and Western Visayas [regions] on Sunday," it added.

