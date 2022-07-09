Surge in dengue cases in Philippines 'alarming,' says DOH

MANILA — The Department of Health (DOH) said the recent spike in dengue cases in the country could be "alarming," as more patients get hospitalized.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the DOH has downloaded funds to regional offices to support hospitals and local governments battling dengue outbreaks.

“Kaya po siya, sinasabi natin na medyo nakaka-alarma na dahil naapektuhan po niya iyong ating ating mga kabataan at nagkakaroon rin po tayo ng admisyon sa mga ospital at ayaw po nating mangyari iyan,” Vergeire said in a public briefing on Friday.

The total dengue cases in the country reached 51,622 from January to June, significantly higher than the 32,610 recorded during the same period last year.

Central Luzon, Central Visayas, and Zamboanga Peninsula posted the highest increase in dengue cases, while new cases were also reported in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Western Visayas, Mimaropa, and Metro Manila, DOH added.

“Let us try to seek consult – pinakaimportante – para wala na pong naoospital at nagkakaroon ng komplikasyon. Sa unang senyales pa lang na nagkalagnat o di kaya ay nagka-rashes, pumunta na po sa ating mga doktor, para po tayo ay masuri agad,” said Vergeire.

DOH has assigned dengue fast lanes in hospitals to respond to the rising number of cases.

The agency is also coordinating with local governments to mount "dengue brigades" for community-based cleaning drives.

“Kailangan na tuwing alas-kuwatro, lalabas tayong lahat, maglilinis po tayo ng kapaligiran, tatanggalin lahat ang kuyagot, tatanggalin lahat ang pinamumuguran ng mga kiti-kiti po na galing po dito sa aedes aegypti which causes the Dengue virus or disease,” she said.

The DOH had reiterated that hospitals have been directed to provide dengue fast lanes while the public is urged to follow the '4S Strategy':

SEARCH and destroy mosquito breeding sites

SECURE self-protection

SEEK early consultation

SUPPORT community fogging or spraying in high-case areas

WATCH