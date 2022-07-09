Watch more News on iWantTFC

There is now a one-stop shop in Los Angeles that hopes to bring global Philippine ingenuity to the mainstream audience.

Through a partnership between the Philippine Department of Trade and Industry and Filipino American business leaders, the 'emPHorium' is now up and running.

"Hopefully, we start to create a movement where a lot of the things that are beautiful about the Philippines, we can bring them here [in LA] and systematically get them into the US market," 'emPHorium' co-founder Ferdinand Soriano noted.

As for Consul General Edgar Badajos, he said "you have a place to showcase your products and services and this is the place that we have now but 'emPHorium' goes one step further. It is not just a physical place. It is also an online space."

Located at the Philippine Department of Tourism's LA office, the shop mimics a home, showcasing products from the Philippines as well as from Filipino Americans - from the living room to the dining room table.

"It’s really housing the product in its natural habitat so you can see where it is in your house," 'emPHorium' co-founder Christina Espiritu said.

The shop, which is open to the public on weekdays, also targets distributors and other retailers looking to add some Pinoy pride to their inventories.

"This is another way of experiencing Filipino products aside from those that you see from Filipino supermarkets out there. This is also a place for buyers of Filipino products," Eric Elnar of the Department of Tourism asserted.

The 'emPHorium' hopes to get to know its consumers on a deeper level. As more people come to sample the products, they plan on gathering data from them to give entrepreneurs and small business owners valuable tips on how to best serve them.