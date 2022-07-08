Muslims gather at the Quezon Memorial Circle for Eid al-Fitr on May 3, 2022, which marked the end of Ramadan. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has reminded the public to fight for what is right and go out of their comfort zones as they keep in mind other people's welfare in making decisions, in his message for commemoration of Eid'l Adha.

The Muslim Feast of Sacrifice commemorates Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son Ismael after Allah's command.

"The solemn narrative that punctuates this occasion tells us that, at the onset of this administration, we must prepare ourselves to go beyond our comfort zones as we walk the path we have willingly chosen," said Marcos in his message.

"The journey ahead of us will not be easy, but if we fight for what is right and predicate our every action on our love for our fellowmen and women, our people will surely benefit from the results of our individual choices," he added.

Surrendering one's worries and desires to Allah for the greater good, he said, would "be heard and granted."

His message also highlighted the importance of sacrifice "for the sake of others" and the lessons one would learn for spiritual growth, likening its importance in building a nation.

"As we join hands towards achieving our shared goals, I hope that we will transcend our differences, break the chains of divisiveness, and emerge strong as one nation," he said.

Marcos earlier declared the Eid'l Adha commemoration Saturday as a regular holiday.

The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos estimates that Muslims make up around 10 percent of the Philippines' 100-million population.

