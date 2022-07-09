Landslide blocks Cebu highway, causes heavy traffic

A series of torrential rains over Cebu province triggered another landslide in Barangay Hagdan, Oslob town Saturday morning.

The Bureau of Fire Protection reported that big boulders were seen falling onto the main highway around 9 a.m.

No one was reported hurt, but the incident made the road impassable and caused a three-hour logjam in both lanes.

In a video sent by Jen-Jen Tan Sumalpong, motorists tried to make do with the little passageway so at least two-wheel vehicles could get through.

The BFP, along with other responding emergency units, were conducting clearing operations while one lane could be used, as of posting time.

Motorists have been urged to be cautious.

PAGASA issued thunderstorm advisories to Cebu province and other neighboring areas in the Visayas because of the southwest monsoon and a low-pressure area spotted in Mindanao. – Report by Annie Perez