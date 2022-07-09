Galvez stays as Palace peace adviser in 'hold-over capacity'

Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (PAPRU) and National Task Force against Coronavirus Disease-2019 (NTF COVID-19) chief implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. listens as President Rodrigo Duterte presides over a meeting in Davao City on June 7, 2021. Joey Dalumpines, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA — Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. will remain as the peace adviser for President Ferdinand Marcos. Jr until the end of the year or until he gets replaced, Malacañang said Saturday.

Memorandum Order No. 1, signed by Executive Secretary Vic Rodriguez on June 30 and made public on Saturday, authorized Galvez, former President Rodrigo Duterte's peace adviser, to remain in his post until Dec. 31, 2022 on a "hold-over capacity."

The Office of the Press Secretary also confirmed the document.

This is in order to prevent any interruption or disruption in the activities of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity, according to the memorandum.

"Galvez, Jr. is hereby authorized to continue in office on a hold-over capacity until December 31, 2022 or until his replacement has been appointed or designated."

Galvez, 59, was also the chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19.

The retired military chief was Duterte's peace adviser from 2018 until June this year.

Prior to his appointment, Galvez served as chief of the Armed Forces of the Philippines until his retirement in December 2018.

Galvez was also chairman of the government's Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities before taking over the military's helm.

