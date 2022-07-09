Watch more News on iWantTFC

A plant shop inspired by Filipino heritage and a family legacy of cultivation celebrated its first year anniversary by bringing the community together in Berkeley, California through music, food, and products.

Dominick Morales opened Pamana Plantas amid the pandemic. She said the name 'Pamana' is a tribute to the fighting spirit of her family, especially her uncle.

"'Pamana' came from my uncle actually. The shop came about after my uncle passed last year and the reason is my uncle, he took care of me and my sister when we were younger and he was disabled, like half his body was not fully functioning but he was still helping people, had a smile on his face, wanted to live life," Morales shared.

That family legacy is at the center of everything that she does including uplifting other small businesses.

"For my first year anniversary, I wanted to celebrate not just our growth as a shop but also others as small business owners. Just to collaborate with many small businesses that have been a big part of my journey as well as new ones."

New food companies like Babboi took the opportunity to showcase their products at Pamana Plantas' anniversary event. Babboi co-owner Nolan Miranda stressed, "there’s so much talent within our community whether it’s arts, culinary, plants, crafting that would need to be shown off and I think events like these just amplifies everyone."

"I think it’s super important to be part of events like these. I think we’re in sort of a cultural renaissance after being cooped up for the last two years. I love that the Filipino community is part of this new wave of small businesses," Miranda added.

For Fil-Am small business owners, continuing to celebrate Filipino heritage and culture while keeping the bayanihan spirit alive are what keeps them going and thriving no matter what the pandemic brings.