The Bangsamoro Government conducts a congregational prayer for this year’s Eid’l Adha, July 9. Screenshot from Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta' BARMM Facebook page.

Hundreds of worshippers flocked to the Bangsamoro Government Center in Cotabato City on Saturday morning to attend the congregational prayer for this year's Eid’l Adha or Feast of Sacrifice.

The gathering was led by the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Chief Minister Ahod Balawag Ebrahim.

Ebrahim's message centered on the importance of sacrificing personal interests for the greater good.

"Let me emphasize to all of you the spirit of sacrifice. Marami tayong dapat isakripisyo sa loob at labas ng opisina, tayong lahat ay naglilingkod sa ating mga kababayan," he said.

"Ang paglilingkod natin ay dapat na may kaakibat na sakripisyo dahil kundi tayo magsakripisyo, palaging ang naiisip natin ay ang ating kabutihan ay wala tayong makikitang magandang serbisyo dahil inuuna natin ang ating interes kaysa interes ng ating kababayan."

Ebrahim also reminded the faithful of their obligation to celebrate the two major feasts of Islam.

"Alam natin na dalawa lamang ang feast na ipinagdiriwang natin sa Islam, ang Eid’l Adha at Eid’l Fitr. Itong dalawa ay obligation sa atin na i-celebrate sa lahat ng panig ng mundo," he said.

The Marcos administration declared July 9 a regular holiday in observance of Eid'l Adha.

—Report by Lerio Bompat