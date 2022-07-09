DPWH to repair major roads in Metro Manila this weekend

Traffic starts to build up along EDSA Guadalupe during rush hour on November 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) advised motorists to consider taking different routes this weekend, as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) resumes its weekly schedule of road reblocking and repairs along EDSA, C-5, and parts of Quezon City.

The following roads will undertake reblocking and repairs until 11 p.m. until July 11.

1. EDSA Guadalupe Makati City SB innermost lane (bus way) from Bernardino St. going to Estrella Street;

2. EDSA NB Quezon City along Santolan MRT Station (EDSA Carousel bus lane) after P. Tuazon flyover to Aurora tunnel (3rd lane from center island fast lane) after Aurora Blvd. to New York (3rd lane from island, intermittent section) after Kamuning/Kamias Road to JAC Liner Bus Station (beside center island);

3. C5 Road Southbound (2nd lane) Makati City;

4. Batasan Road Sinagtala Street to IBP San Mateo Road (2nd lane from plantbox);

5. Visayas Avenue Southbound Road 10 Elliptical Road (2nd lane from plantbox);

6. Visayas Avenue Northbound Elliptical Road to Central Avenue and near corner Congressional Avenue (2nd lane from sidewalk);

7. C5 Road Pasig City along Pasig Blvd. Southbound near Chooks-to-Go Pineda & along Doña Julia Vargas infront of Sitel Bldg.; and

8. Along EDSA-Quezon City Southbound (Balingasa Creek to Oliveros Footbridge)

The affected roads will be opened by 5 a.m. on Monday, July 11.