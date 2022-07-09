Cebu City bracing for more heavy rains

The Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (CCDRRMO) has placed the city under blue alert to prepare for the possible effects of persistent rains.

This means all personnel will be on standby for any untoward incident.

It also urged all barangays especially those in high-risk areas to prepare and monitor the situation.

The city is bracing for another round of heavy rains that could bring floods after state weather bureau PAGASA said the low pressure area hovering over Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur will affect the Visayas region.

In the past three days, CCDRRMO logged 23 flooded areas in Cebu City, where 3 involved a rescue operation.

Three landslides were also monitored in the city.

