Angara says schools should open in August

A teacher keeps watch on her Grade 3 students as they fall in line to maintain physical distancing before being taken outside after limited face-to-face classes in Taguig City on March 9, 2022. ABS-CBN News/File

BALER, Aurora -- For Senator Sonny Angara, the most appropriate time to resume the school opening is in August.

Angara said this Saturday, while also taking note of the Teachers' Dignity Coalition's appeal that school opening be moved to middle of September instead of August as adjusted by the approved law.

"Baka late na, baka kasado na kasi eh. Maganda yung intensyon ng request. Pero we have to talk to the DepEd kung feasible yun. Kasi siyempre, they have to adjust a lot of things," he said.

"Ideally, probably we should make more preparations. Pero ganun talaga eh. May kakulangan talaga tayo sa facilities eh. Ang important is to resumption of face-to-face. Yun ang pinaka-importante," Angara added.

He also urged the Marcos Jr. administration to strengthen the country's tourism program, similar to what the Spanish government has been doing as the world continues to attempt to end the threat of COVID-19.

The senator pointed this out, as the Philippines marked its 20th "Friendship Day" with Spain which was celebrated in Baler, Aurora.

"Binubuhay talaga ng tourism yung kanilang ekonomiya eh, kahit bagsak na yung kanilang industriya, yung kanilang manufacturing. Eh talagang buhay na buhay yung kanilang turismo... they get I think close to 30M tourists a year.. at ang population nila ay mas maliit pa sa Pilipinas," Angara told reporters.

"Eh tayo ano yung bilang ng tourists natin? Parang 6-7 million lang tayo di ba?" he added.

Just like Spain, the Philippines must also preserve its historical pieces to serve as tourist attractions, the senator said.