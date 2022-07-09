Angara: 2023 proposed national budget centers on 'recovery'

Credit: Sherrie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News

BALER, Aurora -- For 70-year old tricycle driver Nestor España, every morning is an opportunity to earn as much, to ensure a decent meal on the table, and a set of medicine for his sickly wife.

The series of oil price hikes followed by higher prices of goods placed their daily survival in a challenging situation, España said.

Today, stories about having a better life in rural areas despite the pandemic, is just a "tale."

"Hindi totoo yun... Kwentong kutsero yun," España said.

Their only hope now he said, is to receive the government's promised P6,000 fuel subsidy for public utility vehicle drivers like him.

"Hanggang sa kasalukuyan ay wala pa rin po... kung maibibigay po sa amin kung maari, eh bigyang muli dahil sa hirap ho talaga ng buhay ng mga ganito ang hanap-buhay," España told ABS-CBN News.

Meantime, 24-year old Michelle Gutierrez who is a fresh graduate of Bachelor of Arts in Sociology, opted to be a souvenir shop staff, while waiting for a possible teaching job.

Opportunities these days became more scarce because of the pandemic, prompting her to set aside her plans in favor of their family's needs.

"Mas pinipili ko na lang po ang huwag mag-day off para mas malaki po ang makuha... pag halimbawa po akong gustong bilhin naa-ano ako na ‘ay ipagpaliban ko na lang yan kasi mas mainam na mas makapagbigay ako sa pamilya ko po," Gutierrez said.

RECOVERY

Sen. Sonny angara, chairperson of the Senate finance committee tasked to scrutinize the proposed P5 trillion 2023 national budget, centers on "recovery," which he said, will also include the people's needs.

"Pag sinabi mong pagpapalakas ng ekonomiya, hindi lang yung pag construct, pagbibigay ng serbisyo ng government, pati na din yung pagbibigay ng tulong sa kababayan natin, yung mga nawalan ng trabaho kailangan bigyan ng re-skilling or retooling so bagong training para makahanap ng trabaho," Angara explained.

"Definitely may ayuda 'yan in next year’s budget. Kasi andyan talaga yan at lumaki during COVID e. 'Yung Bayanihan 1, Bayanihan 2. So hindi basta basta mawawala yan especially for doon sa ilalim ng DSWD budget. Talagang tutulong at tutulong ang gobyerno,” he added.

Asked if the middle class' concern will be also addressed, Angara replied: "Yes."

"Next year may tax relief. Under the TRAIN law meron income tax reduction

ulit. Tatamaan doon yung middle class—'yung mga teachers, mga pangkaraniwang empleyado na tumatanggap ng salaries na subject to withholding tax yun maabawasan yung tax nila by next year," Angara said.

Angara meantime expressed support for calls to suspend the excise tax on petroleum products, citing the existing law that allows such suspension, specifically, the moment petroleum prices reached $80 per barrel.

"Kapag tumama ng $80 yung pagtaas ng $1.50 o $1 hindi na papatawan 'yun," Angara said.

Those who are pushing to remove excise tax on fuel meantime, must also reconsider their stand because of the would-be revenue loss.

"You cannot just say we’ll take it out... Like under the excise tax law, 30% mapupunta sa social services, nasa batas yun. Kung susundin 'yun mas maganda yun. Kasi yung poverty level natin is 16% to 17% so pag 30% nilagay mo sa social services talagang makakatulong yan sa mga kababayan natin," Angara explained.

"When you say relax hindi 'yung buong excise tax tatanggalin kasi nasa P12 'yun e. Pag tinanggal mo lahat yan wala na maiiwan sa gobyerno. Ang hindi yata naintindihan ng iba, under the mechanism of the law before, nung tinataas 'yun, yung mawawala lang 'yung that year’s increase, hindi 'yung buo. The last increase was P1 or P1.50. so yun lang ang mawawala hindi yung buo," he added.

Angara on Saturday led the 20th "Philippine-Spanish Friendship Day," along with Spanish Ambassador to the Philippines Jose Moragas Sanchez.

The occasion actually started 123 years ago, when the late President Emilio Aguinaldo, directed Filipino soldiers to treat remaining Spaniards in the Philippines friends and not as prisoners.

Sanchez, whose mother is a Filipina, urged Filipinos to use their strength to succeed in combatting the pandemic.

"Take advantage of your wonders and your richness as a country as a people and tackle the future with optimism and faith in the future because you have many good things ahead, work hard and love hard and enjoy the future because it is there to you to grab it and to enjoy it," Sanchez said.

One great advantage of the Philippines aside from having a beautiful culture and rich natural resources Sanchez said, is having a "young population" that you can use, while pushing aggressive economic programs.