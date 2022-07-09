People are seen in the country’s main business district of Ayala Commercial Area in Makati City on June 22, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has breached 13,000, as the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,825 new cases on Saturday.

The 13,021 active cases logged on July 9 is the highest since April 24, based on the DOH's latest bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, 835 came from the National Capital Region.

No deaths were reported.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 tallies from July 3 to 8 posted a 9.5 percent positivity rate.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in a speech aired on Saturday said an optional face mask policy may be possible when it is "already safe to do so."

Marcos emphasized on the importance of ramping up the country's booster shot uptake.

He also said wide lockdowns are not part of his administration's plans.

The DOH earlier reported that booster uptake across all regions has not breached the 50 percent mark.