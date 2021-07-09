Zamora to seek fresh term as San Juan mayor; shuns mending ties with Estradas

San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora is greeted by the press after the first meeting of the Metro Manila Council held at the MMDA headquarters in Makati on July 25, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora on Friday confirmed that he would seek a fresh 3-year as local chief executive in the upcoming 2022 national elections.

In 2019, Zamora - who previously served as the city's vice mayor - toppled the Ejercito-Estrada dynasty which ruled over San Juan for 5 decades.

"Definitely, I will be running for mayor again in 2022," he told ABS-CBN News.

"First term ko pa lang (It's just my first term). Two years pa lang tayong naglilingkod (We have been serving for just 2 years)... COVID has delayed a lot of our plans and programs," he said.

Despite his victory over Janella Estrada - the granddaughter of former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada, and daughter of former Sen. Jinggoy Estrada - Zamora said he could not say that he is "confident" that he could easily secure another term as San Juan mayor.

"It's up to the people to decide kung maganda ba ang trabaho ko as a mayor," he said.

(It's up to the people to decide if they think I did a good job as mayor.)

The Zamora clan broke off their ties with the family of former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada in 2016 after members the Ejercito-Estrada clan occupied both the mayor and vice mayor positions in San Juan City, where power has been shared between the 2 dynasties for decades.

Zamora shunned the possibility of mending alliances with their former partners in politics.

"Tinitira nila ako eh. Paano kami magkaka-alliance kung tira sila ng tira?" he said.

(They are attacking me. How can we have an alliance if they keep on attacking?)

"In 2 instances the past few months, nagkita kami ni former senator [JV Ejercito]. Nag-usap kami, okay naman kami, but after a few days, titirahin niya ako," he said.

{In 2 instances the past months, I met with former Sen. JV Ejercito. We talked, we were okay, but after a few days he attacked me again.)

Ejercito earlier told ANC that Zamora has been refusing to release the final pay of resigned and retired city hall workers who were deemed as political foes.

The San Juan City mayor denied the allegations.

"Hindi ko talaga alam saan nanggaling. Sana he gets his facts straight. Puro fake news sinasabi niya," Zamora said, referring to Ejercito.

(I really don't know where he's coming from. I hope he gets his facts straight. He has been spewing fake news.)

"I don't know where he is getting his information. I also don't know his intentions and his objectives," he said.

While Zamora is at odds with Ejercito, the mayor said he maintains a good relationship with the former senator's mother, former San Juan City Mayor Guia Gomez.

"The former mayor and I were very close. We worked well together," he said.

"Kaya lang yung ibang members ng pamilya ang hindi matanggap kung bakit malapit kami sa isa't isa. It was always a source of anger for them."

(But there are other members of the family who could not accept that we are close.)