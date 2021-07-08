World Bank apologizes for report on Filipino students

MANILA - The World Bank's Philippine office on Thursday apologized for the publication of a report on Filipino students, saying it was " inadvertently published earlier than scheduled".

In a statement, the World Bank said it regrets the publication of the said report "before the Department of Education had enough chance to provide inputs."

"We deeply regret that the report on education was inadvertently published earlier than scheduled and before the Department of Education had enough chance to provide inputs. This was an oversight on our part, and we conveyed our personal apologies in our communication with the government," it said.

The World Bank said it has temporarily removed the report from its website.

It has also reached out to the Department of Education and Education Secretary Leonor Briones regarding the matter.

"We are aware of the Department’s various efforts and programs to address the challenge of education quality. We agree with the Department that the issue of quality has a long historical context, and support its demonstrated commitment to resolve it decisively," it said.

The study, entitled “Improving Student Learning Outcomes and Well-Being in the Philippines: What Are International Assessments Telling Us? (Vol.2): Synthesis Report Presentation”, reported that about 80 percent of Filipino students fall below the minimum level of proficiency for their grade levels. It was first published on June 29.

As of this posting, the document has been removed from World Bank's website.

The Department of Education earlier demanded an apology from the lender.

Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has also called on the World Bank to "adhere to highest ethical standards and observe responsible reporting."

