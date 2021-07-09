Trillanes seeks special audit of Bong Go kin transactions after P6.6-B plunder claim

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV on Friday urged the Commission on Audit to conduct a special audit on all transactions of Sen. Bong Go's family after accusing the President's longtime aide of corruption worth P6.6 billion in public works contracts in the Davao Region.

"I am calling on the Commission on Audit to conduct a special audit on all the transactions of Bong Go’s family, namely CLTG and Alfrego Builders, with the government based on the very same official documents they have given to me in 2019," he said in a statement.

In a 9-minute video uploaded on YouTube, Trillanes bared that construction firms owned by Sen. Bong Go's family had won multibillion-peso government projects since Duterte was mayor in Davao City.

CLTG Builders and Alfrego Builders, both Davao-based construction firms, are owned by Go's father Deciderio and half-brother Alfredo, respectively, said Trillanes.

He said CLTG Builders, which bears Go's initials (Christopher Lawrence Tesoro Go), won 125 projects worth P4.89 billion from 2007 to 2018.

In 2017 alone, the CLTG Builders bagged 27 road-widening projects worth P3.2 billion, citing documents from the Commission on Audit. The projects were implemented in Davao City or Davao Region.

Meanwhile, Alfrego Builders also won 59 public works contracts worth P1.74 billion from 2007 to 2018. In 2018 alone, the construction firm bagged 23 projects amounting to P1.3 billion. These were also implemented in Davao City or Davao Region.

"'Pag i-total ang mga projects na nakuha ng tatay at half-brother ni Bong Go, ito ay aabot sa P6.6 billion," Trillanes said.

Watch more on iWantTFC

In an ANC interview, Trillanes pointed out that Go did not deny that his father and half-brother owned these firms.

"Bong Go did not deny the existence of such companies and such contracts awarded to his father and brother. You can just imagine, if there is nothing wrong with this, then a congressman or a mayor can actually award all infrastructure projects to their members of the family and just claim I did not lift a finger to help them anyway," he said.

Go has confirmed that his relatives' construction firms bagged the projects but noted that the transactions "went through public bidding and proper procurement procedures in accordance with our laws."

"Hindi pa ako ipinanganak sa mundong ito, andyan na ang negosyo ng pamilya ko," he said in a statement.

"Bagama't hindi ko naman mapigilan ang isang marangal at lehitimong negosyo dahil nakapagbibigay ito ng maayos na trabaho at kabuhayan sa mga tao, hinding-hindi ako nakikialam d'yan, wala akong benepisyong nakukuha dyan, at mas lalong walang tulong o advantage na nakukuha ‘yan mula sa akin dahil may delicadeza ako na ihiwalay ang aking pamilya sa aking tungkulin sa gobyerno."

(The business of my family has been there, even before I was born. Though I can't stop a legitimate and honorable business that creates jobs and livelihood for people, I never interfered with that, I did not get any benefit from that, and that never got any help or advantage from me because I have the delicadeza to separate my family from my role in government.)

Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque also dismissed Trillanes' allegations as old news, adding that the ex-senator has yet to prove his claims.



"Sa panahon ng pulitika, asahan po natin ang mga ganitong paratang. Pero huwag n'yo pong kakalimutan, 'yong mga bumabato ngayon, binato na po 'yan dati. Walang napatunayan noon, walang mapapatunayan ngayon, walang mapapatunayan bukas."