Singapore never claimed Sinovac ineffective vs COVID-19: DOH

A healthcare worker shows a vial of Sinovac's CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine, as Chile starts to vaccinate elderly people living in nursing homes in Santiago, Chile, February 4, 2021. Picture taken February 4, 2021. Ivan Alvarado, Reuters/File

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) defended the efficacy of Sinovac against COVID-19 on Friday, days after Singapore excluded those who received the Chinese-made jabs from its vaccine count.

The exclusion of Sinovac from Singapore's data should not be interpreted as a "vote of no confidence" against the vaccine, DOH spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in an online press conference.

"Ang sinasabi ng Singapore, mag-aantay sila ng datos... They did not say na ayaw nila kasi hindi nakakapagpakita ng magandang proteksyon sa kanilang kababayan," she said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has included Sinovac in its list of vaccines authorized for emergency use, she said.

"That alone proves na dekalidad siya, may quality at safe sa population," she said, noting that real world studies show that Sinovac is "effective against hospitalizations and severe COVID-19."

(That alone proves that it is high-quality and safe for the population.)

Earlier this week, Indonesia and Thailand said they are considering offering booster shots to medical workers immunized with Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine after reports that several frontliners contracted the disease despite being inoculated with the Chinese-made jabs.

Of the 18.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in the Philippines, about 12 million were from Sinovac. Of this number, 11 million were procured by the government, while 1 million more doses were obtained through the COVAX facility.

RELATED VIDEO