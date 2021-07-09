PH reports 5,881 new COVID-19 cases

Seafarers line up to receive their second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine inside the San Andres Sports Complex in Manila on July 8, 2021. ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines on Friday confirmed 5,881 more COVID-19 infections, with cases below 6,000 over the entire week.

According to the Department of Health (DOH), the country now has 1,461,455 total confirmed novel coronavirus cases, of which 51,902 or 3.6 percent are still active.

The country registered less than 6,000 new COVID-19 cases for one whole week, data showed.

The positivity rate is at 11 percent, based on the samples of 50,572 individuals who underwent screening for the virus on Wednesday.

This is the 11th straight day that the positivity rate was below 12 percent. The World Health Organization's benchmark is below 5 percent for at least 2 weeks.

Fatalities due to COVID-19 climbed by 70 to 25,720.

A total of 34 freshly-confirmed fatalities were initially tagged as recovered cases, the DOH said.

The case fatality rate is at 1.76 percent.

There were also 3,003 new recoveries, raising the total to 1,383,833 or 94.7 percent of the running figure.

Five laboratories failed to submit data on time.

More details to follow.

WATCH