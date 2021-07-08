Miner trapped in tunnel for more than 10 hours rescued in Davao de Oro

NABUNTURAN, Davao de Oro—A 28-year-old man trapped in a collapsed tunnel was rescued early Friday in Purok 12, Barangay Mainit in this town.

The man identified as Alvin, a miner, was rushed to the hospital for medication as he was trapped and covered with debris for more than 10 hours.

The joint team composed of rescuers from Nabunturan Emergency Response Team, Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Bureau of Fire Protection, as well as residents, had been working for hours despite rains to save the man who was conscious.

Rescue teams used heavy equipment, such as backhoe, to speed up operations.

According to a resident, the collapsed tunnel is also called a free gold mining tunnel. Authorities are still investigating what caused the collapse. — Report from Hernel Tocmo

