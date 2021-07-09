'Relax We’re Vaxed': Mandaluyong puts stickers on homes, shops with fully vaccinated residents

Mandaluyong LGU starts putting “Relax We’re Vaxed” stickers on houses and establishments with vaccinated residents and workers. Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

The local government of Mandaluyong City has started putting stickers on houses and establishments with individuals who were vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mayor Menchie Abalos, together with city and barangay officials, visited homes and establishments in Barangay Hagdang Bato Itaas and Barangay Hagdang Bato Libis, introducing the campaign to residents and workers on Friday.

"Pag lahat ng empleyado nila ay bakunado na, bibigyan sila ng Relax We’re Vaxed. Pati mga bahay to incentivize ang mga nagpabakuna na lahat. Lahat ng adults at mga pwedeng bakunahan ay bakunado na," Abalos told reporters.

(If all of their employees are vaccinated, they will be given "Relax We’re Vaxed" [stickers]. Even the houses to incentivize fully-vaccineted households. That all adults and those who can be vaccinated are already inoculated.)

The sticker read, "Relax, we’re vaxed."

In order to have a sticker, all the members of the household or those working in the establishment must have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

A laundry shop managed by Marianela Pascua was one of the establishments who was marked with a sticker. Pascua said all five staff members of the shop have completed their doses.

"For my safety at sa ibang tao din, (and to other people as well) especially my family," she said.

"Personally, dati ayoko rin eh. Pero sa pagnilay-nilay at nakita ko ang mortality rate natin, sabi ko magpapabakuna ako. Naengganyo ako. Para na rin maattain natin ang herd immunity," she added.

(Personally I had my reservations. But after some reflecting and seeing the mortality rate, I told myself to get vaccinated. I was encouraged, so I could help attain herd immunity.)

For 72-yr old Guadalupe Sison, whose home was also given a sticker, getting vaccinated was a good decision.

“Kumpleto na ako. Last dose ko June 25. Para may proteksyon sa sarili. Ako pag nasa labas, kailangan talaga yan. Doon sa hindi pa nagpabakuna na seniors, kailangan natin talaga. Sa hirap ng buhay natin. Di tayo makalabas. Kailangan may proteskyon sa sarili natin. Hindi pwedeng pirmi na lang nakakulong sa bahay natin, she said."

(I have completed both doses. My last dose was June 25. To protect myself. I need that for when I head out. We really need it. For unvaccinated seniors, we need it. We can't head out, we need added protection. We can't just keep being cooped up at home.)

The local chief executive clarified there is no discrimination in their campaign.

“Hindi ito para magdiscriminate o maghati-hati, para lang maging proud sila na lahat kami dito bakunado na,” Abalos explained.

(This was not done to discriminate or divide the residents. It's just so they could be proud about getting vaccinated.)

She hopes the campaign would encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The city government also conducted house-to-house vaccination for senior citizens and bedridden residents in the two barangays.

More than 100 doses of the Sinovac vaccine were given as first dose to eligible residents.

“Lahat ng barangay binababaan ko. Sometimes naeenganyo ko mga senior citizen na magpabakuna pag ako ang naglalambing,” Abalos said.

(I approach all barangays. Sometimes I'm able to convince senior citizens when I try to encourage them.)

She then continued, "Sa amin, konti na lang, less than 1,000 na lang. Out of 27,000 senior citizens, may 26,000 na ang nababakunahan. Mga 1,000 something na lang hinahanap ko."

(We just have a few left. Around less than 1,000. We have vaccinated 26,000 out of 27,000 senior citizens. We are now looking for the remaining 1,000)

More than 203,000 have been vaccinated with the first dose in Mandaluyong City, as of July 7. Nearly 71,000 have completed their two doses.