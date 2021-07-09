IATF allows kids 5 and up outdoors in areas under MGCQ, GCQ

Children play along a street in Makati City on June 29, 2021. The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) said that Metro Manila and the provinces of Rizal and Bulacan should be under general community quarantine (GCQ) “with some restrictions” until the middle of July. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The inter-agency task force on COVID-19 said on Friday it has partially lifted stay-at-home orders for children aged 5 and up in areas under the two loosest quarantine levels.

In a meeting on Thursday, the IATF "allowed children, ages 5 and above, under the risk classification of Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) and General Community Quarantine (GCQ), except those under heightened restrictions, to go to outdoor areas," said task force and Malacañang spokesman Harry Roque.

These outdoor areas "shall be limited to parks, playgrounds, beaches, biking and hiking trails, outdoor tourist sites and attractions as may be defined by the Department of Tourism, outdoor non-contact sports courts and venues, and al-fresco dining establishments in the previously mentioned areas," he said in a statement.

"Mixed-use indoor/outdoor buildings and facilities such as malls and similar establishments are not included in the allowed outdoor areas for children," Roque added.

Children must be supervised by adults and observe minimum public health standards, including wearing of face masks and social distancing, he said.

Local government units may raise the age restriction on children, "depending on the COVID-19 situation in their respective jurisdictions," said the Palace official.

Dozens of areas are under GCQ and MGCQ, the two loosest lockdowns in a 4-level scale, until the middle of June.

Among NCR Plus areas, Metro Manila, Rizal and Bulacan are under GCQ "with some restrictions" from July 1 to 15, while Laguna and Cavite are under GCQ "with heightened restrictions" during the same period.

The Philippines has some 1.4 million coronavirus cases, the second highest tally in Southeast Asia, next to Indonesia.

Authorities aim to vaccinate 58 to 70 million of the 109 million population to safely reopen the economy.

RELATED VIDEO