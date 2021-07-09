Eleazar seeks regular inspection of detention cells to deter contraband

A member of the police Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and District Mobile Health Unit (DMHU) in personal protective gear search for contraband and illegal drugs inside the detention cell at the Blumentritt Police Station-3 in Sta. Cruz, Manila on July 8, 2021. Mores Heramis, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar on Friday sought regular inspection of detention cells in police stations after surprise checks found contraband.

In a statement, the country's top cop also wanted to find out whether police officers are behind the presence of contraband and "conniving" with detainees.

“Sa police station detention level pa lang ay dapat tiyakin natin na napuputol na ang paggawa ng krimen ng mga nakadetine. Nasa kustodiya na sila ng pulis kaya’t hindi na dapat sila nakagagawa pa ng mga bagay na ilegal,” said Eleazar.

(Stopping crimes should be ensured at the police stations' detention level. They are under the custody of police that's why they should not be able to do illegal things)

“Aalamin din natin kung may mga naging kapabayaan o ‘di kaya ay kasabwat ang mga nakadetine ng mga pulis kaya nakapapasok ang mga kontrabando,” he added.

(We will try to find out if there's neglect of duty on the part of the police officer or if they are conniving with detainees for the entry of contraband in detention cells)

Eleazar issued the statement after the Manila Police District's two-day "Oplan Greyhound" discovered cash, bladed weapons, drug paraphernalia, cigarettes, and playing cards in the city's detention facilities.

Because of this development, he also pointed out that the visitation of the detainees' relatives would be adjusted for restrictions.

Stricter security measures will also be in place.

