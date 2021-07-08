DFA reports 6 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total rises to 20,922

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 20,922 as 6 new cases were recorded Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported new recovery and 2 new fatalities.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease is at 7,296 as 12,381 of those infected have recovered, while 1,245 have died.

There are currently 95 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,720 in the Asia Pacific, 940 in Europe, 4,521 in the Middle East and Africa, and 115 in the Americas.

The DFA received reports confirming 6 new COVID-19 cases, no new recovery, and 2 new fatalities among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos abroad remains at 95.@teddyboylocsin#DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/GPQw2fdhor — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) July 8, 2021

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,455,585 people. The tally includes 25,650 deaths, 1,380,899 recoveries, and 49,036 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil, India and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 185.2 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 4 million have died worldwide because of the disease.

