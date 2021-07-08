Davao Oriental COVID-19 patient who died tested positive for South African variant

One of the latest cases of COVID-19-related deaths in Davao Oriental province has been confirmed to be positive for the South African coronavirus variant.

Based on the latest official report from the Provincial Epidemiologic Surveillance Unit (PESU), the swab specimen taken from a 63-year-old male from Mati City who died on May 17 was positive for the new variant.

The deceased patient, who was admitted at the Davao Regional Medical Center on May 9, 2021, died due to respiratory failure secondary to acute distress syndrome, secondary to COVID-19 pneumonia. He also had hypertension and diabetes.

The Beta variant, which was first detected in South Africa, is considered among the variants of concern. Along with other strains, the Beta variant, also known as 501.V2 or B.1.351, is a result of a mutation of the COVID-19 virus.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Beta variant, just like the other variants of concern, seem to spread more easily and quickly than other variants.

The Provincial Task Force COVID-19 advised the general public to strictly adhere to the standard health protocols and the abide with the current quarantine guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

The task force also advised the public to have themselves vaccinated against the disease.

As of July 8, Davao Oriental had a total of 3,000 COVID-19 cases with 338 active cases.

- report from Hernel Tocmo