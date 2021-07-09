Families of soldiers killed in C-130 crash to receive at least P600,000 aid, benefits

MANILA — The families of soldiers who perished in the Sulu C-130 plane crash will receive cash and other benefits, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) on Friday said.
Those left behind by the fallen soldiers will receive a Command Special Financial Assistance based on the sum of their base pay, hazard pay and bonuses; a funeral service support amounting to P80,000; and monthly pension based on rank and length of service.
Beneficiaries will also get P500,000 under the Office of the President’s Comprehensive Social Benefits Program. Shelter, health, education, and employment assistance will also be given.
Cash advance release are being processed by the Armed Forces and Police Mutual Benefits Association, Inc. (AFPMBAI) for the families of those who were killed.
Sulu Vice Governor Abdusakur Mahail Tan will also give P30,000 for the families of the 49 soldiers.
"No amount can ever replace the lives of our brave comrades who paid the ultimate sacrifice in line of their duty to protect our people and the state. Extending financial assistance to their families and loved ones is the least that we can do for the invaluable services they have rendered to our country," said AFP Chief of Staff Gen. Sobejana in a statement.
The AFP also said it has now identified 20 out of the 49 bodies found in the crash site.
1. Maj. Emmanuel V Makalintal PAF
2. Maj. Michael Vincent L Benolerao PAF
3. 1Lt. Karl Joseph T Hintay PAF
4. TSgt. Mark Anthony A Agana PAF
5. TSgt. Donald P Badoy PAF
6. SSg Jan Neil Y Macapaz PAF
7. SSg Michael P Bulalaque PAF
8. Sgt. Jack P Navarro PAF
9. Cpt Nigello R Emeterio MC
10. 1Lt. Sheena Alexandrea F Tato NC
11. Sgt. Butch D Maestro PA
12. PFC Christopher A Rollon PA
13. PFC Felixzalday M Provido PA
14. Pvt. Raymar C Carmona PA
15. Pvt. Vic A Monera PA
16. Pvt. Mark Nash P Lumanta PA
17. Pvt. Jomar A Gabas PA
18. Pvt. Marcelino H Alquisar PA
19. Pvt. Mel Mark L Angana PA
20. Airman 1st Class Fortunate Regidor
AID FOR SURVIVORS
Meanwhile, the 47 military personnel who survived the crash were given P12,000 each by the AFPMBAI. They will also receive P10,000 as approved by Philippine Army Commander Maj. Gen. Andres Centino, and P15,000 from the 11th Infantry Division.
Tan, the Sulu vice governor, also pledged P15,000 each for the wounded.
The aircraft was carrying troops bound for counter-insurgency operations when it crashed with 96 aboard, killing 52 in the country's worst military air accident in nearly three decades.
Among the dead were three civilians on the ground and the rest of the crew were injured.
