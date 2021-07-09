Bangsamoro received 'least' number of COVID-19 vaccines due to logistical issues: DOH

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has received the lowest allocation of COVID-19 vaccines due to challenges in delivering the jabs to the region.

The Bangsamoro has the "least vaccines" because the government is having a hard time "delivering vaccines to Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi," Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said in an online press conference.

"Kapag naglagay ka sa Sulu and Tawi-tawi, hindi regular 'yung flights. Kung may peace and order conflict during that time, kailangan i-secure 'yung bakuna," she said.

(If you deliver to Sulu and Tawi-tawi, flights are not regular. You also have to secure the vaccines if there is peace and order conflict during that time.)

"Kung may mga brownouts (If there are brownouts), we cannot also give large quantities of vaccines," she said.

Basilan, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi used to store their COVID-19 vaccines in facilities in Zamboanga, but as more jabs arrive in the country, the cold freezers lent to the Bangsamoro have become limited, the official said.

"They cannot be accommodated kasi marami na ring bakunang dumadating (because more vaccines are arriving), both COVID-19 and regular vaccines," she said.

The DOH has yet to say how many vaccines have been deployed to the Bangsamoro.

Initial data showed that only about 3,500 senior citizens have been fully inoculated against COVID-19 in the region, while 14,000 other elderly people have received their first dose.

As of July 8, 2021, there are 366 active COVID-19 cases in the Bangsamoro, according to data from the DOH.

The region also registered 9,944 recoveries and 262 deaths due to COVID-19.

RELATED VIDEO: